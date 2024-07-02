Kylo Ren's theme was used in The Acolyte on purpose, but the creator won't tell anyone why yet

HQ

If you've seen the most recent episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte and thought that you recognised some of the soundtracks and themes used within it, you probably are right, as it was the Kylo Ren theme that made its appearance a few different times in the episode. But why? Was it purely a coincidence or is there a deeper meaning?

Judging by a recent interview from Inverse with creator Leslye Headland, it seems more like the former is set to be the case, although Headland won't actually explain why that's the case.

"It is there on purpose, but I can't tell you why, and I can't go into what it is. But you shall see."

Headland also commented on the change of pace and theme in the latest episode and how it paints a picture of what's to come in the final half of the season.

"There's more action; there's more lightsabers. It's got a lot of the stuff that we've already had, but if there's anything different about the second half of the season, it's darker. It gets increasingly more emotional. Where we had to start big in the first half of this season to, again, build that world, like, "Here's where we are. Here are a bunch of new people. There are no references to other Star Wars media."

"Now, in the second half of the season, the pieces are all on the board. Now they're going to start making moves that are going to inform an endgame, and I think that always ends up being pretty emotional at the end of the season or the end of any story."

What do you think is in store for the final slate of episodes of The Acolyte?