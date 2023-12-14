Kylo Ren was never intended to become Ben Solo again

HQ

One of the (perhaps too few) major highlights of the new Star Wars trilogy (Episode 7-9) was the villain Kylo Ren, brilliantly played by Adam Driver. Before the shooting of the first movie - The Force Awakens - started, the director J.J. Abrams explained his idea for the character to Driver, which was a journey opposite to Darth Vader.

Where Vader was a firm believer of the dark side in the beginning of A New Hope, Kylo Ren was more conflicted. But where Vader became more human and returned to being Anakin after meeting his son, Luke Skywalker, Kylo was going to become more and more consumed by the dark side.

This obviously didn't happen, and when Adam Driver visited The Rich Eisen Show, he explained:

"I had an overall arc that in mind that [JJ Abrams] wanted to do. His idea was that [Kylo's] journey was the opposite journey of Vader, where Vader starts the most confident and the most committed to the dark side. And then by the last movie, he's the most vulnerable and weak. He wanted to start with the opposite. This character was the most confused and vulnerable, and by the end of the three movies, he would be the most committed to the dark side."

It was in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi where things started to change, and Driver says that the director took "a different direction" than the one he was informed about. He also added this regarding the fact that Kylo Ren reverted into becoming Ben Solo again:

"That was never a part of it. He was Ben Solo from the beginning, but there was never a version where we'd see Ben Solo when I first signed up for it."

Do you think the original character-arc where Kylo Ren became more and more evil sounds more interesting than the one we ultimately got?