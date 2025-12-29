Kylian Mbappé's team Caen struggling in third division: former Arsenal, Man City player appointed as new coach

HQ

Stade Malherbe Caen, the French football team owned by Kylian Mbappé, suffered a disappointing relegation from Ligue 1 to Championnat National last season, ending 41 years always moving between the first or second division. And in third division they are not doing much better, in tenth place, having won only four games out of 15, and only one victory in the last seven matches.

They were also eliminated in Coupe de France against lower ranked club Bayeux, which caused outrage from fans. As a result, the club from Normandy has taken the decision to fire the manager Maxime d'Ornano for the second half of the season, with Gaël Clichy appointed. It will be his first major managerial role, after being assistant coach for France U21, and the Olympic team that won silver in Paris 2024.

Clichy is only 40, and retired from football in 2023, having served most of his career as a left-back at the Premier League: nine years in Arsenal (winning Premier League in 2004) and six in Manchester City (winning Premier League in 2012 and 2014).