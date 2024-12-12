Kylian Mbappé's injury: how long will he be out for Real Madrid?

HQ

Right when Kylian Mbappé was showing his best side, scoring an early goal for Real Madrid against Atalanta at Champions League, he got injured. He only played 36 minutes, and left the field with some pain.

Real Madrid's squad has been plagued with injuries this season, and after loosing Vinícius Jr. for two weeks, it will be the French superstar the one that will be out for a few days. Thankfully, not too long.

Real Madrid has published today his medial report, and they mention they suffer a thigh injury in his left leg. "His progress will be monitored", the club said.

Accoring to expertes, due to the extent of the injury, the most likely recovery time will be ten days, of which two have already passed. That means he will not play the Saturday's game against Rayo Vallecano, and most likely he will miss the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday.

What is the Intercontinental Cup?

Due to his victory on Champions League last season, Real Madrid is entitled to play the annual FIFA Intercontinental Cup, a new competition that replaces the previous FIFA Club World Cup, which has been transformed into a different competition taking place next summer.

The winners of the international cups of each confedeation (CONMBEBOL, CONCACAF, AFC, CAF and OFC) have played some knockout matches. The UEFA winner gets direct access to the final, which means Real Madrid will only play one match of this cup, and it will be next Wednesday December 18, against Pachuca or Al-Ahly (that match will be played on December 14).

Some are thinking Mbappé may still travel to Lusail, Qatar, so he doesn't miss this special ocasion, even if he just plays for a few minutes, but that will depend on his recovery time.