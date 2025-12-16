Kylian Mbappé wins legal case against Paris Saint-Germain, will be paid 60 million euros

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has snatched a big legal win against former club Paris Saint-Germain, which he had sued due to unpaid wages and discrimination when he said that he would not renew his contract, and instead would join Real Madrid. A Paris labour court has ordered PSG to pay Kylian Mbappé 60 million euros in unpaid salary and bonuses.

However, as it was previously known, the court dismissed the player's claims about moral harassment suffered by the club. It is a partial victory, as the player was seeking in total 263m euros for compensation on the other claims.

The 60m euros sum comes from unpaid salary and bonuses from the months of April, May and June 2024, the last months before his contract ended and he joined Real Madrid, as well as an ethics bonus and a signing bonus due under his employment contract.

Before this sentence, the French Professional Football League (LFP) also said that the club was due to pay those sums to Mbappé, and while the club claimed that the French played had renounced to those payments, no written agreement was found. The club was seeking 240m euros from Mbappé, as they claimed that the player hid his intentions to not renew his contract, and were denied a transfer fee worth that much from other clubs (he instead left his contract expired and signed with Real Madrid as a free agent, in accordance with the Bosman ruling that turned 30 yesterday).

Paris Saint-Germain complies with the decision but reserves the right to appeal

Mbappé lawyers said that "this judgment confirms that commitments entered into must be honoured. It restores a simple truth: even in the professional football industry, labour law applies to everyone. Mr. Mbappé, for his part, scrupulously respected his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years, right up to the final day."

The club responded in a statement and confirmed that they will comply with it, while reserving the right to appeal. "Paris Saint Germain has always acted in good faith and with integrity, and will continue to do so. The club is now looking to the future, built on unity and collective success, and wishes the player all the best for the remainder of his career."