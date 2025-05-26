Kylian Mbappé wins his first Golden Boot award, the "cheapest" since 2014

HQ

While his first months at Real Madrid were tough, and everyone questioned his abbility to adapting the team, Kylian Mbappé finally deployed his potential and has won his first Golden Boot, awarded to the top goal scorer of European Leagues. His two nets in the match against Real Sociedad last Saturday.

Mbappé scored 31 goals in LaLiga this season, earning him also the "Pichichi" title to the top scorer in Spain, six goals more than Robert Lewandowski on FC Barcelona. It's eight goals less than Viktor Gyokeres on Sporting CP, but according to the rules of the award, the Spanish league multiplies goals by 2, while the Portuguese league multiplies goals by 1.5 to get the final points.

The "cheapest" Golden Boot since 2014

Mbappé winning with 62 points and 31 goals is the "cheapest" Golden Boot since 2013-14, when Luis Suárez on Liverpool and Cristiano Ronaldo on Real Madrid won a shared prize with 31 goals and 62 points. The record of most goals is held by Leo Messi (50 goals and 100 points) in 2011-12, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 48 goals in 2014-15. Curiously, Real Madrid won the league in 2012, and Barça won the league in 2015...

This is also the first Golden Boot for Mbappé, who never won it with PSG, and the first for a Real Madrid player since Ronaldo in 2014.