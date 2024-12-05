Kylian Mbappé takes "full responsibility" after missing another penalty: He shot it at the same spot as at Liverpool

HQ

Real Madrid fans can't believe what is happening with Kylian Mbappé: when it seemed he was finally getting out of the dark place he has been mentally and sportingly, he returned to giving a bad impression on the field, even missing a penalty that could have changed the tide of the match.

It was last night in Bilbao, against Athletic, one of the strongest team of LaLiga out of the "big three" (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid) but one that Real Madrid hadn't won since 2015.

Like in the case of Liverpool, another historical run ended last night. With a similar result: 2-1 to the Basque team, with goals by Berenguer and Guruzeta from the local team, that took advantage of mistakes by Courtois and Valverde.

Jude Bellingham scored Madrid's only goal: four goals in four matches for the English player, who is stepping up during Vini Jr's injury... unlike Mbappé, who had a goal ruled out by offside and missed a penalty by throwing it in the exact same spot he shot it against Liverpool last week.

"Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts. I take full responsibility for it. A difficult moment but it's the best time to change the situation and show who I am", the French player posted on Instagram.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti thought a draw would have been a fair result given the opportunities both teams had, and defended Mbappé again: "We have to give him time to adapt. He's scored 10 goals already and he's doing all he can to improve".