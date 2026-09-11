Kylian Mbappé speaks about the 'dictator' meme: they show "a lack of political and human awareness in people"

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A few months ago, a meme started spreading on social media, depicting French player Kylian Mbappé as a dictator, using AI generated images. The meme was created at the end of Real Madrid's last season, when the club ended without a trophy, but two fired managers: first Xabi Alonso and then his replacement Álvaro Arbeloa. Then, World Cup started, and Mbappé's (alleged) big influence in both teams earned him the role of "dictator".

In an interview with France Football (owners of the Ballon d'Or), Mbappé finally addressed the topic. He said "part of it is funny because you can tell that, for some people, it's all in good fun", but it's also not fan being compared to dictators that have caused so many damage in history, which shows "a lack of political and human awareness in people".

"There's also a side that's not so funny because we know the damage people like that have caused throughout history. Being compared to people who murder others, or who have made millions and millions of people miserable... I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life, so there's a mix of things", Mbappé said.

"On the one hand, I know it's done in a lighthearted way and doesn't go that far, but it sometimes shows a lack of political and human awareness in people". Although he said that his former PSG teammate and France teammate Ousmane Dembélé shared it "just for laughs".