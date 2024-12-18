Kylian Mbappé returns to Lusail Stadium exactly two years after World Cup 2022 final

HQ

The Intercontinental Cup final taking place today between Real Madrid and Pachuca, will be particularly special for Kylian Mbappé. The French star returns to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar exactly two years after the World Cup 2022 final.

On December 18, 2022, Argentina and France disputed the final, one of the most thrilling ever, ending 3-3. Mbappé scored a hat-trick, two of those by penalty, and two goals within two minutes. He became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966.

However, it didn't matter much, as in the penalty shootout, Argentina won 4-2. Mbappé scored his own, but Coman and Tchoauméni failed their own goals. It became Leo Messi's grand night, winning the World Cup for the first time in his career. During 2022-23 season, Mbappé and Messi were still teamates at PSG.

Two years later, on December 18, 2024, Mbappé will play again at the gigantic Lusail Stadium, this time with Real Madrid, which got direct qualification to the Intercontinental Cup final after the team won the UEFA Champions League.

However, Mbappé is still injured, and despite flying with the team, it is doubtful he will play. It is expected that he might play just in the second half or a few minutes as a replacement, but that will depend on Carlo Ancelotti's judgment.