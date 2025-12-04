Kylian Mbappé redeems himself against Athletic Club one year after hitting "rock bottom"

HQ

Real Madrid stopped a worrying streak of three consecutive draws in LaLiga and achieved a 3-0 victory in one of the strongest collective matches of the season, and in one of the toughest stadiums in LaLiga: Athletic Club Bilbao's San Mamés. One year ago, in the same stadium, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Athletic, with Mbappé missing a penalty: the French striker said he had "hit rock bottom" at the time.

One year lafter, Mbappé scored a brace and assisted another header for Camavinga. With his 16th goal and fourth assist, has participated in 20 of the 32 Liga goals of the season (62.5%). He is the top goal scorer of LaLiga, twice as many as Lewandowski and Ferran Torres for Barcelona and Muriqi for Mallorca.

The bad news is that Camavinga, who scored his first goal in LaLiga and second this season overall, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who assisted Mbappé in the first goal, left the pitch injured, a never-ending cycle of injuries in Real Madrid's defence.

The result leaves Madrid one point behind Barcelona, leaders in LaLiga. The day before, Barça defeated Atlético Madrid 3-1 and unclogged the upper zone of the league.