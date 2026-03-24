Kylian Mbappé reassures that he is "100% recovered": "Some false things have been said"

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Kylian Mbappé joined his teammates at the French national team, called up by Didier Deschamps for a couple of friendly matches this week to be held in United States (Brazil and Colombia on March 26 and 29). Mbappé was picked by Deschamps after only playing two matches as substitute for Real Madrid last week, returning from a prolonged time out due to a knee injury. But the 27-year-old striker reassured that his knee is healing and that he is at "100%" regarding his knee problems..

"My knee is fine. It's getting better. It's progressing quite well, and I know there's been a lot of speculation about it and some false things have been said. It's the life of a high-level athlete, and we're used to people saying things without verifying them or having any basis in fact."

Mbappé famously looked for a second opinion in Paris to solve his knee problems, from a blow he suffered in December 2025, but now he says he is has made a full recovery. "I had the opportunity in Paris to get a good diagnosis. And together we were able to devise a plan to get back to my best form with Real Madrid and also for the World Cup."

"How did I prepare for the World Cups? By playing every match with my club", says Mbappé

And regarding potential conflicts with Real Madrid for being called to play for France, Mbappé told AS that there's no debate: "I've seen people talking about the World Cup. I've played in two World Cups. I won one, and in the other, I reached the final. How did I prepare for the World Cups? By playing every match with my club", and that for him it's "crystal clear that I want to play every match with Real Madrid."