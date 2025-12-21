Kylian Mbappé pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo as he equals goal-scoring record for Real Madrid

HQ

Real Madrid ended the year with a victory over Sevilla at the Bernabéu, 2-0, that doesn't immediately sweep the concerns on the team, seeing how close came Sevilla to equalise the match, even when playing with one less when Teixeira was expelled in the 68th minute. Jude Bellingham was awarded man of the match award thanks to his goal in the first half, and Kylian Mbappé scored the second goal in a penalty in the last five minutes, provoked by a much improved Rodrygo.

With his goal, Kylian Mbappé equalled Cristiano Ronaldo, as the all-time goal scorer in a calendar year for Real Madrid. Ronaldo scored 59 goals in 2013, and Mbappé scored the same amount in 2025. Mbappé looked desperately for his 60th goal that would have surpassed Ronaldo, but was unable to find it.

However, Mbappé enjoyed the moment, mimicking Ronaldo's celebration after the penalty. "It's for him. I usually have my own, but I wanted to share that with him", he confirmed about the celebration. "He was my idol as a child, I have a very good relationship with him; he's a friend now".

Kylian Mbappé says Cristiano Ronaldo helped him adapt to Real Madrid

"The record is incredible. It's my first year of doing something like Cristiano, my idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid and a reference point in world football. It's an honour for me", said Mbappé. "I wanted to give him a nod because he's always been very affectionate towards me. He's always spoken very highly of Madrid and how to adapt. I'm very happy to score goals for Real Madrid and to win the match."

Mbappé needed 58 games to score 59 games. So far this 2025/26 season, Mbappé has already scored 29: 18 in LaLiga, nine in Champions League and two in Copa del Rey.