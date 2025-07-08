Kylian Mbappé or Gonzalo García, who will be in the starting XI against Paris Saint-Germain?

HQ

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have reached Club World Cup semi-finals, and are set to clash on Wednesday night, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST, a match of epic proportions, worthy of a Champions League. Indeed, it will pit the two most recent winners of the competition, and both arrive at an excellent form, but only one will reach the final on Sunday, July 13.

Real Madrid has won all but one matches this competition, and in all of them, Gonzalo García has been fundamental to the team. This young player, 21, product of their youth system, officially playing at Real Madrid Castilla, its B team, stepped in after Kylian Mbappé missed the first three games due to grastroenteritis... and has scored one goal in every match, except for one, where he gave an assist.

In the last two games, Mbappé stepped in as s substitute, but Gonzalo was the striker in the starting line-up. However, now that Mbappé is supossedly 100% healed, a big question arises for Xabi Alonso: who will be in the starting XI, Mbappé or Gonzalo?

According to jouralist Edu Aguirre from Spanish TV show El Chiringuito (via FootMercato), Mbappé will be in the starting line up tomorrow. That way, Mbappé will face his former team, Paris Saint-Germain, whom he is involved in a legal battle for unpaid wages...