Kylian Mbappé misses tonight's Real Madrid game, and he is not the only notable absence

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has finally become the goal maker Real Madrid fans dreamed of last summer. However, one week after the hat-trick against Manchester City, the French star will not return for today's game, the first leg of the semi-final against Real Sociedad in the Spanish Cup.

On Tuesday, Mbappé had his tooth removed. A minor operation, but he is still with a lot of pain and "has spent a very bad night", according to sources to the club, said to As, and has been ruled out of the call for tonight's game (21:30 CET, 20:30 in UK time, in the Basque city of San Sebastián). This means that Madrid's offence will be formed by Vinícius and Rodrygo. This could mean good news for Endrick, who has had his best minutes at earlier stages of the Spanish Cup, including three goals.

The squad for tonight will be different than usual: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Federico Valverde - the player with more minutes at the team this season - will both rest. Perhaps an opportunity for Arda Güler, who turned 20 yesterday, and is reportedly getting tired of being side-lined at Real Madrid. The one who will play is Jude Bellingham, as he will not be in LaLiga this weekend nor Champions League next week due to sanctions.

Yesterday, a high-octane clash between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona ended in 4-4 (both sides conceding two goals against in less ten minute-lapses. We'll see if the other semi-finals delivers as many thrills.