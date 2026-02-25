Kylian Mbappé misses Benfica match for Real Madrid and won't return until next week

HQ

Kylian Mbappé is a last-minute absence from Real Madrid squad against Benfica in the Champions League, and will also miss the upcoming LaLiga match (Getafe on Monday, March 2), because of discomfort in his left knee, as reported by AS.

The French striker, who damaged his knee in a match on December 7 against Celta de Vigo, has barely had any rest since, becoming the club's top goal scorer by far, leading to a certain dependency on his goals for Real Madrid to win, something he denied.

Mbappé's performances were worse than usual in the last few games, including a LaLiga defeat against Osasuna last weekend that caused Madrid to drop the Liga leadership, only one week after taking the lead from Barcelona. Instead, it has been Vinícius who has gained traction, scoring in three games in a row, and will become the main bullet against Benfica, alongside Gonzalo García, the homegrown player who usually only plays when Mbappé is out.

Tonight match against Benfica at the Bernabéu will tense because of the potential reunion of Vinícius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni, who despite being sanctioned by UEFA, travelled to Madrid and trained as usual yesterday...