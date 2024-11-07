Kylian Mbappé misses another international break for France, but it is unclear who made the decision

HQ

Kylian Mbappé is being put into question due to his performance in Real Madrid. But in France, he remains a controversial figure, after his abscence from last month's International football matches for Nations League... that will be repeated once again.

Next week, domestic leagues will stop (good news for Real Madrid to try to find a solution for its sporting crisis). And the squad for the next two games (against Israel on November 14 and Italy on November 17), which for the first time includes Lucas Chevalier, doesn't include Mbappé.

However, perhaps to stop rumours from circulating, Didier Deschamps said that it was his decision to leave him out, despite Mbappé wanting to go and fulfill his commitments with France's team.

However, Spanish TV show El Chiringuito says the contrary. According to their sources, it was Mbappé who talked to Deschamps and said he needed to "regain its best shape and feel at 100% again", so he will use this international break to keep training.

For now, the official word is that Mbappé wanted to go, but Deschamps decided against it. However, both versions seem to agree that the decision was mutually agreed upon, and Deschamps says "it is not because of any other non-sport problem".