Kylian Mbappé makes a surprise visit with a motivational speech to his suffering Ligue 2 team

Kylian Mbappé is not only the biggest and most important player in Real Madrid right now, he is also a club owner: he purchased second division French club SM Caen last summer... which has collapsed in Ligue 2: it is in last place, with nine defeats in a row. A sporting crisis unprecedented in recent years (they have ranged between Ligue 1 and 2 since 1984, spending multiple year in the top flight) with Caen supporters feeling Mbappé has abandonded them.

Thus, right after Mbappé scored the winning hat-trick against Manchester City in Champions League last week, he took a flight and went to Caen, a city in Normandy, to meet the players and crew and motivate them. A surprise visit that was well received, even by the mayor of the city, with the French player appologising for not coming sooner, saying that circumstances made it impossible, as reported by RMC Sport.

"I would like to thank you because you have unwavering support. I have travelled a lot, I have seen a lot of supporters who would have already given up. Seeing you always here, filling the stadiums, it what they need. The boys need your support. They are aware of what they have to do, of what they have not done well, but they can move mountains with you", said Mbappé to the supporters.

Caen has changed coach for the second time this season, and Mbappé hopes that the change can start this weekend, with the match against Pau. He also said that despite being away, he watches all of the games if possible, and believes the club suffers from last of confidence, but "with the quality of this squad, the support of the fans and the solidarity of everyone, we can do something great".