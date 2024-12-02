Kylian Mbappé is kind of back: one great goal leaves Real Madrid fans cautiously optimistic

HQ

Kylian Mbappé delighted Santiago Bernabéu stadium with a great goal last Sunday against Getafe. After an assist from Jude Bellingham, Mbappé striked from very far, impossible for David Soria, Getafe's huge (1.92m, 6.3ft) goalkeeper, to stop.

Real Madrid fans finally saw the more talented version ofMbappé, after the press had lashed out against the French player after a Vini-less Liverpool defeat last week.

But not all doubts were cleared. Mbappé later failed three clear opportunities in the second half, including failing a shot after dribbling the goalkeeper. The French player could have easily scored a hat-trick to silence all criticism, but instead left the spectators cold. Cautiolsly optimistic, at least, and with a very important 2-0 win that profits from Barcelona's recent stumbles.

After earning just one point out of the last nine, Barcelona has given ground to rivals Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid (who scored eleven goals last week after thrashing Valladolid 5-0) in LaLiga, with the distance of just one point between the three. And Real Madrid, with a postponed match against Valencia due to the DANA.

Real Madrid has four away matches in Liga and Champions League, one every three days, which will test if Mbappé can compensate Vinicíus's abscence...