Kylian Mbappé is "fatalist about football" and hopes his future children "hate football"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé conceded a long interview to L'Equipe this week, coinciding with the international break where Mbappé scored in both victories for France at World Cup qualifiers, and became the second best goalscorer for France. Despite being one of the best football players in the world, Mbappé admitted to be "fatalist" about football, even saying that it would "disgust" him if it wasn't for his passion.

"I'm fatalist about the world of football, but not about life. Life is magnificent. Football is what it is. I like to say that people who go to the stadium are lucky enough to come just to see a show and not know what goes on behind the scenes.

Honestly, if I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago", Mbappé said.

He also laughed when asked if he imagines having children who hate football: "I hope so. But I think, unfortunately, a ball will never be far away... In any case, I would never recommend a child of mine to get into the world of football."

Mbappé continues talking briefly about his private life, explaining why he hasn't married young (he's 25). Despite his disatisfaction towards football, he is committed to it: "Everyone builds their life differently. I did it thinking that football was my life and that I wanted to make the most of my career. Maybe I'm wrong... Maybe I'm right. Only the future will tell, or God in His own time."