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Real Madrid suffered another setback before the final stretch of the season, with nothing at stake as Barcelona is likely to win LaLiga this week or the next. To add to the recent injuries of Arda Guler and Eder Militao, the French strike Kylian Mbappé has also been injured, diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, the club reported on Monday, despite early reports that it was a muscular overload.

No recovery time was given, but this could likely mean that Mbappé will miss Sunday's match against Espanyol as well as the final Clásico on May 10 in Barcelona, which could be the match where Barcelona become champions of LaLiga.

It is not expected to be a serious injury that would threaten Mbappé's appearance in the World Cup with France, so fans would not be too surprised if Mbappé chooses not to rush a comeback with Real Madrid with less than a month remaining of the competition (or if he returns at all). This season he has already been through the longest absence of his career when he was side-lined for two months because of an injury that was allegedly misdiagnosed by now fired Real Madrid doctors.

Mbappé's position as top goal scorer in LaLiga, with 24 goals, in under threat by Vedat Muriqi from Mallorca, with 21 goals, and that may be the only incentive for Mbappé to return to his club before World Cup.