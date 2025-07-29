Kylian Mbappé inherits number 10 from Luka Modric at Real Madrid

HQ

It is official: Kylian Mbappé will wear Number 10 in his jersey from his second season at Real Madrid. The French striker managed to overcome his initial doubts and ended up being the top goal scorer of the team, the Spanish league and even all of Europe, winning Golden Boot, despite not winning any major title for the club in his first year. Mbappé posted a "10" on X last week, prompting speculation, and it has been confirmed today in the updated Real Madrid website.

This way, Mbappé inherits from Luka Modric one of the most prestigious and symbolic numbers in the club. Before Modric, one of the legends of the club who, the number was worn recently by James Rodríguez, Mesut Özil, and perhaps more famously, Luís Figo between 1999 and 2005, when he "betrayed" FC Barcelona by signing for their rivals.

In his first season, Mbappé wore number 9, which is now vaccant and it's rumoured that Endrick will inherit. Thus, Gonzalo García, the revelation of Club World Cup, could get the number 16 from the young Brazilian. However, it is still not sure that either of them will continue with the club next season...