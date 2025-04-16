Kylian Mbappé gets lucky and is only given a one-match suspension after a violent tackle

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has been lucky: his violent tackle against Alavés player Antonio Blanco last Sunday will only cost him one match of sanction. The Spanish Football Federation Competition Committee found that the tackle was violent, but given that the referee said that the ball was in dispute, his sanction was lower.

In fact, due to the circumstances, he faced between one and three games of suspension. If it had been three, he would have missed the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, April 26. In the end, he will only miss one Liga match, against Athletic Club next Sunday.

In the same match that Mbappé made the tackle, an Alavés player, Manu Sánchez, also made a tackle against Vinícius, and has been given the same suspension. Mbappé's presence at the Champions League semi-final tonight was never in danger, with the team hoping to make the impossible, a remontada tree goals down against Arsenal at the Bernabéu.