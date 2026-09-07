Kylian Mbappé feels "this could be a good year to win the Ballon d'Or"

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UEFA Champions League returns tomorrow, Tuesday September 8, with Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan being one of the highlights of Matchday 1 of the league phase. The day before, coach José Mourinho and star player Kylian Mbappé appeared at the press conference, speaking days before the team's first defeat of the season, in LaLiga against Real Betis.

Mbappé admitted that "all Real Madrid players have to improve in pressing to help the defense and concede fewer chances" but complained that the press only focused on him, on Vinícius and Bellingham, being the three stars of the team: "I'm not into this idea of ​​singling out three players from the group. I know that journalists like to do that too, and it's completely normal, because that's what sells."

In fact, Mbappé was also asked about why Paris Saint-Germain has went on to win two Champions League titles since he left in 2024: "It's a football analysis. I can't change it. I don't really care. I know how to analyze football. I know more about football than many people, and I'm very calm. These are things that sell, and talking about me sells a lot , whether it's positive or negative."

Mbappé also talked about the Ballon d'Or and gossip that put him as one of the favourites because of the 42 goals scored for Real Madrid in 42 games and the 10 goals scored at World Cup, despite not winning any competition this year. "When you play for Real Madrid, people naturally associate you with these kinds of awards. People on the street talk to me about the Ballon d'Or , about having that possibility. It's a very positive award for a player."

"I made history in the most important competition in the world of sport, and I have a feeling it's a good year for it, but we'll see", Mbappé added. In a follow up question, when he was asked if he considers him the best player in the world, he said "I always do, but it's a very personal thing. I don't think it's a debate that needs to be had. I think this could be a good year for me to win the Ballon d'Or".