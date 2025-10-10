Kylian Mbappé defends Lamine Yamal, "people need to leave him alone"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has conceded an interview with former Argentinian player and manager and now pundit Jorge Valdano, in his own TV show for Movistar+. The interview is released on Sunday at 21:00 CEST, but the Spanish broadcaster has already released some previews of the interview, and in one of them, the French player defends Lamine Yamal.

"You can see he has a passion for football, it's the one thing he cannot afford to lose. The rest, if his life. People talk a lot about his personal life, his personal affairs. I think people need to leave him alone", Mbappé said.

The French striker, now 26, also became worldwide famous at a very young age, when he made his breakthrough aged 16 at Monaco and then won World Cup in 2018 at just 20, so he knows what it means being at the centre of everyone's conversations at that young age.

"They need to accept that in football he's a great player, but in life he's just an 18-year-old kid. At 18, everyone makes mistakes; they do things right, they do things wrong. In the end, he'll have his life experiences, he'll know what's good for him and what's bad. We just have to look at what he does on the pitch. The rest isn't very important."

"He's a player with great talent, and I hope he has his way. Good luck to him", Mbappé added. As the bigger stars for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and also for France and Spain national team, both are poised to meet several times in their careers.