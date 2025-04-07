Kylian Mbappé defends her mother Fayza Lamari: "She's not my agent, she's my mother"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé conceded his first interview since he came to Spain in the summer of 2024 to join Real Madrid. In the TV show "El Objetivo" from La Sexta channel, the French player, speaking fluent and almost flawless Spanish, talked about many things, mostly repeating things he's said before, like making a dream come true by joining Real Madrid.

One of the most interesting parts of the interview was when he talked about his mother, Fayza Lamari -a former handball player-, defending her from the negative image that the public opinion build around her, and refuting the belief that she is his agent, who negotiated very high salary conditions for his son with Real Madrid. "It's all false. She's not my agent, she's my mother. She just wants the best for her children. She does the same with my brother, but since he's not as famous as I am, people don't pay attention to him."

Mbappé says that "people always had a somewhat harsh image of her for many reasons. In the world of football, people don't like many girls. A girl who does one of the most important things in football, many people don't see it well" said the footballer, who thanked her for everything she's done for him.

He later added that, when he has to make any choices or needs guidance, he talks with his father, whom he shared the passion of football, while his mother offers the "more human side".