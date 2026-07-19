Kylian Mbappé becomes top World Cup goal-scorer of all time, will Messi respond tonight?

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France was defeated by England 6-4 in the World Cup third-place match, a thrilling duel with 36 shots between both teams in which France came very close of a comeback, but ended up being a hard, if memorable, farewell for Didier Deschamps and a small but necessary shot of confidence for Thomas Tuchel, who will remain until 2028.

For Kylian Mbappé, the match at least helped to get some distance from Leo Messi and become the sole top goal scorer in World Cup 2026... and in World Cup history. Mbappé scored twice in the second half to end his tally on ten goals in eight matches this edition of the World Cup. That's four more than Harry Kane and Ousmane Dembélé, three more than Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, and two more than Leo Messi.

Overall, Mbappé has scored 22 goals in all World Cups: four in 2018 and eight in 2022, making him the players to have scored more goals in this competition. Leo Messi is second, having scored eight this World Cup and 21 goals in six World Cup appearances.

Messi, of course, plays the final tonight against Spain, so he could still surpass Mbappé tonight. Mbappé thinks he will: "Messi is going to score, that's for sure. I'm just ​trying to ​help my ⁠team win", the Real Madrid striker said, adding that "I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. ⁠It's ​good in terms of legacy, ​but today it's not the first thing on my mind."