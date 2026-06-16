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France has started their World Cup run with a slow-cooked win over Senegal, in which Kylian Mbappé became the old time leading scorer for the French national team with a brace. At the New York New Jersey stadium, which will also host the final in July 19, the recent runner-ups of the World Cup shook off the doubts from the first half with a stunning goal by Mbappé and a fantastic assist by Michael Olise.

Bradley Barcola, assisted by Rabiot, added another in the last eight reglamentary minutes, but then the 18-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, from Paris Saint-Germain, scored another in the 95th minute against his former national team (he played for all youth teams for France, from U15 to U20, before switching allegiance to Senegal) to add some spice for the last three minutes of injury time... only for Mbappé, almost immediately, to score an incredible far-distance goal .

Mbappé, with this goal, surpasses Olivier Giroud as the all time goal scorer for France national team, 58 goals. Giroud scored 57, and Thierry Henry scored 51. Behind them are Antoine Griezmann, 44, and Michel Platini, 41.

In fact, Mbappé has also climbed high in the list of all time World Cup goal scorers: 14 goals, same number as Gerd Muller for West Germany, and only behind Ronaldo Nazario for Brazil, with 15 goals, and Miroslav Klose hold the all-time record with 16 goals for Germany. It sould not be hard for him to surpass him the rest of the competition...