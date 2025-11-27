Kylian Mbappé argues with a journalist: "I think that's a bad question"

HQ

Kylian Mbappé scored four in a Champions League victory for Real Madrid last night, that placed the team in the top 5 of the Champions League table and had a balsamic effect on Mbappé, who had not managed to score in the last three matches: a defeat to Liverpool and two draws in LaLiga against Rayo Vallecano and Elche.

Many journalists are now talking about "Mbappédependency", a dependency on Mbappé's goals to win. However, when asked about it in the mixed zone after the 4-3 win against Olympiacos, the French striker was visibly upset about the question.

"I think that's a bad question. Everyone has their job on the team, and mine is to score goals. I can't say that without other players, we wouldn't win matches. Every team has players who do a different thing, and mine is to score. It's what I can do for the team. But I don't think about dependencies or anything like that. That's a matter for journalists or outsiders."

When pressed further about the last three games where Madrid did not win and Mbappé did not score, the player continued: "You cannot say dependency, you have to say that Kylian is one of the people responsible for not scoring goals, because that's my job. You have to say that Kylian has not scored and Kylian has to score".