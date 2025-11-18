Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain's legal war continues, each demanding demand hundreds of millions of euros

HQ

The legal dispute between French player Kylian Mbappé and his former club Paris Saint-Germain continue, with both parties launching countersuits demanding the other hundreds of millions of euros. Mbappé has been asking unpaid wages plus damages over the alleged harassment he received from the club, marginalised when he refused to sign a new contract in the summer of 2023.

In total, Mbappé's lawyer Delphine Verheyden, claims 55 million euros in unpaid bonuses and wages, plus 200 more for damages over the treatment received from the club, a huge "psychological and media pressure against my client" that caused him a "terrible time" (via EFE). Mbappé was left out of the 2023 pre-season and didn't play the first match of the season and forced to train with players that were going to leave the club, a practice that also affected other players and caused the French player's union to file a complaint, according to Le Monde.

According to PSG, Mbappé returned to action that season after signing an agreement where the player allegedly gave up part of his wage to protect the club's financial health, given the the player had rejected a 300m euros move to Saudi Arabia, but the player and his lawyer said that kind of verbal agreement is not valid, and is a "fantasy" from the club, demanding the rest of payments.

Meanwhile, the Parisian club demands 180 million euros for compensation for the "lost opportunity" of turning down said transfer to Saudi Arabia. They also deny any wrongdoing or harassment to the player, saying he acted "disloyal" between July 2022 and June 2023. Mbappé ended that season signing as a free agent to Real Madrid.