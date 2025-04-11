Kylian Mbappé and his lawyers escalate the legal war against Paris Saint-Germain for unpaid wages

HQ

Kylian Mbappé and his legal team have escalated their war against Paris Saint-Germain. The French player has been requesting 55 million euros (£48) in unpaid wages and bonus since before

leaving the Qatar-owned club and joining Real Madrid last summer. His lawyers gave a press conference in Paris on Thursday and announced an early victory: they have managed to freeze 55 million euros in PSG's account.

Next, they will try to have the French Football Federation to ask UEFA to revise the case against the club, hoping to activate an article that says that a club should not be allowed to participate in competitions like Champions League if they haven't settled all of its salary obligations with their workers.

Mbappé's lawyers are looking to confront the club in not only labor law, but also civil and criminal law, as they feel that this trial has caused damage to the reputation of the player, and he has received slanders.

When did the current conflict between Kylian Mbappé and PSG began?

The source of the conclict apparently comes from a verbal agreement between Mbappé and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, reached in January 2024, after the club had initially ostracised the player, benching him as a tactic to have him sign a new contract, instead of leaving at the end of the season as a free agent -which is what happened at the end-.

An agremenent was reached between player and president and Mbappé returned, but there's no written evidence about it. But the club has responded that Mbappé has told "yet another fantastic story from a parallel universe" and only accept this issue to be solved on the labour chamber, the only competent court, and say they are ready "to present all the facts, evidence and testimony proving the existence of an agreement".