Kylian Mbappe also stars on the EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition cover

HQ

The French and Real Madrid striker of Kylian Mbappe was recently confirmed to be the cover star for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 27 and for EA Sports FC Mobile, but when this was confirmed, there was no direct confirmation he would also grace the cover of the Standard Edition of the game. This has now changed as Mbappe is the regular cover star of the coming football game too, even if there's a more interesting background worth taking note of.

For a long while, there have been rumours EA will be introducing some form of 'open-world' in EA Sports FC 27, and seemingly we've just been given our first look at it through this Standard Edition cover art. Behind Mbappe is a mashed-up world bringing together a slate of iconic footballing landmarks, including stadiums like the Santiago Bernabeu and Wembley, banners and flags depicting Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico de Madrid, Napoli, Chelsea, even Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond, plus additional nods to the world of competitive gaming and the EA FC Pro scene.

Naturally, we're now awaiting firm information on this front, but we'll be getting this very soon, as in a few hours the gameplay trailer for the title will be shared around the world.