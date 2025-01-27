Kyle Walker's move to Milan means his troubled love gossip gets to Italy too

HQ

Last Friday, Manchester City confirmed that their captain and veteran defender (34) Kyle Walker has been transferred to Milan as a loan. At Milan, Walker will hope to add his experience to the right back position, one of the weakest of the team despite having six players capable of playing there.

Walker, in theory, will only join for the remaining of the season, but could be signed by Milan for five million euros two more years, until June 2027 (he would be 37 by then). He picked the number 32 as a tribute to David Beckham.

However, outside of purely sporting matters, Walker's move to Italy has been closely followed by tabloids like The Sun, due to the complicated "love triangle". Walker's wife, Annie Kilner, filed for divorce last year and kicked Walker out of their home (they have four children) when Kilner found out that Walker has had a second son with his ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman.

Despite living separated, Kilner still intended to move to Italy to have her children close with their father. However, as reported by The Sun, at the last minute Kilner decided not to move to Italy when rumours arose that Goodman was also planning to move to Italy. Instead, "she went on a girls' night out and posted the pictures as a big 'f*** you'" (literal quote from The Sun).

Leaving England for the first time in his career, Kyle Walker's love life in Italy will certainly be closely followed by gossip tabloids, regardless of his sporting performance. Hopefully he can focus on the job, because Milan is seventh at Serie A, but not far from the fourth position, that would grant them access to next year's Champions League.