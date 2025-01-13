Kyle Walker's exit from Manchester City is all but confirmed: He is hosting a leaving party

HQ

Kyle Walker, one of England's most respected players as well as Manchester City captain, where he has played since 2017, has shocked fans after he confirmed he intends to leave Man City during the current winter transfer market, this month of January, likely to Italy, AC Milan or Inter, although Saudi Arabia also showed interest. Rumours circulated over the weekend, and Pep Guardiola himself confirmed his desire to leave.

The right-back rose to captaincy in 2023, becoming first captain, after Kevin de Bruyne, despite him playing more rarely. In September 2024, Walker signed a two-year contract extension, until June 2026, but it seems more and more likely that he will move to Serie A as a six-month loan, and possibly a permanent deal. It has been reported that, as a gesture of goodwill for the long-time City player, Manchester City will not charge a transfer fee, thus clearing the way for him to exit, if that's what he desires.

And apparently, he is: Daily Mail has reported today that Walker is already planning a goodbye party.

Kyle Walker may leave Manchester City in one of the team's worst streaks in a long time, in a moment where the teams needs reinforcements. Luckily, it seems that City's plans on signing forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt are coming along.