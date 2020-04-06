Kyle Reese tells us what we should really be worried about

Most of the world is now staying indoors in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus. This has sparked a bunch of Hollywood celebrities to make short videos on social media, with varying success.

Actor Michael Biehn worked extensively in the '80s and '90s and is probably best remembered as Kyle Reese in the original The Terminator from 1984. In one of the film's most memorable scenes he makes an emotional announcement about what The Terminator is and what is to be expected. Biehn has now made a video reprising his speech on Twitter, but now warning about the coronavirus instead.

In case you don't remember, here's how the original went:

"Listen, and understand. That terminator is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead."