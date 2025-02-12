Kyiv struck by ballistic missile attack

HQ

Kyiv residents woke to a nightmare as powerful explosions shook the city in the early morning hours, the result of a large-scale Russian missile attack. Air defenses intercepted multiple Iskander-M missiles, but falling debris caused significant damage to residential buildings, office complexes, and infrastructure across several districts, including Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Svyatoshynskyi.

Emergency services rushed to extinguish fires and assist victims, with authorities confirming at least one fatality and several injuries. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the assault on Telegram, emphasizing the need for international support to counter ongoing Russian aggression. According to Kyiv authorities, emergency crews remain on high alert as they assess the full extent of the destruction.