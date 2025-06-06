English
Kyiv endures heavy bombardment after Russian retaliation

Russian drones and missiles struck Ukraine's capital overnight, causing severe damage and civilian casualties amid escalating tensions.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that Kyiv was shaken overnight by one of the most intense air assaults in recent months, following a Russian threat of reprisal for recent attacks on its strategic bombers (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).

Ukrainian officials reported multiple injuries and fatalities after drones slammed into residential buildings and damaged infrastructure. Meanwhile, other regions such as Ternopil and Lutsk also faced strikes that disrupted power and injured civilians.

Lutsk, Ukraine - September 24, 2022. Monument to famous Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka in Lutsk, Ukraine // Shutterstock

