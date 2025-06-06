Kyiv endures heavy bombardment after Russian retaliation

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that Kyiv was shaken overnight by one of the most intense air assaults in recent months, following a Russian threat of reprisal for recent attacks on its strategic bombers (Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web).

Ukrainian officials reported multiple injuries and fatalities after drones slammed into residential buildings and damaged infrastructure. Meanwhile, other regions such as Ternopil and Lutsk also faced strikes that disrupted power and injured civilians.