Kusarigama leads to brutal action in Ghost of Yotei's new gameplay trailer

Back in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima was a great game. The samurai action was a power fantasy to experience. The atmosphere was there. Sucker Punch is of course doing a sequel, and this Ghost of Yotei is coming out October 2nd, 2025 on PS5.

A new gameplay trailer shows, just how brutal and useful of a weapon kusarigama can be. It can pull enemies towards the player, or just simply end everyone in a bloody fashion. The trailer doesn't tell us much about the story, but at least we know that the game looks very good, and that the action will be fluid. And we expected nothing less.

All we need to do now is to wait for October to arrive. While you wait, you can look at the trailer right here in Gamereactor.