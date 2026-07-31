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Let me start with a confession: Hotline Miami has always passed me by. I tried it when it was available for free on PSN, realised that everyone else seemed to love it, and switched it off without understanding the appeal. So when Kusan: City of Wolves is described as a spiritual successor, I should, logically, be the wrong person for the job. Instead, here I am, after watching the credits roll, a newly converted fan.

Kusan, the neon-drenched port city, with the main character Jin at its heart.

Kusan is a neon-drenched port city somewhere between Busan, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, populated by fables rather than humans. You play as Jin, a feline creature and former soldier who now sells his violence to the highest bidder, and the job that goes off the rails revolves around Haru, a girl with a psionic power strong enough to raze the entire city to the ground. Circling around them are gangs, corrupt soldiers, and old comrades-in-arms, and the title alludes to the French expression for the twilight hour between dog and wolf ("entre chien et loup"), the moment when you can no longer tell who is a friend and who wants you dead.

Jin holding Haru, with his partner Ayn in the background.

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On paper, it's simple. A top-down perspective, one button for melee, one for weapons, and enemies who die just as quickly as you do. One hit is enough for both sides. In practice, every level is a little murder puzzle where you plan the optimal route through the rooms. A charged blow with the iron fist War Hand (think of Bucky's arm in The Avengers) smashes a door straight into the neck of an unsuspecting guard, then a knife is plunged into the next one's face but must be picked up to be used again, while a pistol is reloaded by enemies who act as walking ammo boxes. Either you're the meat grinder, or you end up in it. It's blood-soaked in a way that ought to feel unsettling, but the fairy-tale style shifts the violence closer to Tarantino than snuff, and when everything clicks, the feeling is pure Boondock Saints.

Kusan is a bloody fable.

The driving force behind it all is the rating system. Each of the 54 levels, spread across four chapters that the game counts from zero, is assessed on time, kills, combo, style, bravery, parry, and bonus, with everything from the threat level of your victims to how quickly you rake in the currency being taken into account. The top rating, SS, requires you to execute every single enemy without the slightest hesitation or delay. I quickly realised I couldn't bring myself to move on without a perfect score, and the game knows this. If you achieve your SS and then smash every piece of furniture in the room, extra currency rains down on you. I've been a good boy, killing cleanly and smashing everything to bits, and I'm being handsomely rewarded for it. The scoring system feels tough but fair, and the solution lies in trial and error until the optimal route and combo are nailed without a single frame's error.

Awarding top marks and smashing up interiors is one of the game's biggest highlights.

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Now to the game's deepest layer, and the review's most practical piece of consumer advice: You can parry both punches and bullets by meeting them with your own strikes, and if you succeed, the shooter dies from their own bullet. I call it "Bulletakido", and it's one of the most exhilarating sensations I've ever experienced in an action game. But the window of opportunity is tiny, and on my TV, which adds around 25 milliseconds of lag, I could see the enemies' flashing warning but could never time my response. It was only when I moved the console to a low-latency screen that the parries started to land consistently, and that's when The Matrix opened up. The game also supports a 120Hz mode on the PS5, which during my hours of play felt stable and without any noticeable stutter, which is exactly the right priority for a game that thrives on tenths of a second. Upgraded shooters later swap the flashing for a more subtle animation with a half-second delay before the shot, so there's still room for improvement even for those who think they've mastered it. The message is simple: play on the fastest screen you can find, because that's where Kusan shows its best side.

The upgrade system is cleverly designed. Each ability is a Tetris block to be slotted into a limited space, so it's less about collecting everything and more about choosing the right tool for the right level. Some levels also award extra bolts if you choose specific abilities, which is an elegant way for the developers to suggest combinations without forcing them on you. Later on, circuit boards are introduced, which both unlock more slots and compress your favourites so they take up less space. But this is also where my biggest objection lies, aside from the story.

From the third act onwards, the bolts have served their purpose; everything is maxed out, the circuit boards are the only thing that matters, and I'm left with a surplus I can't spend on anything of value. My frugal strategy, based on the motto "he who saves has", where everything went towards the final and seemingly best weapon, also proved to be optimal; and an economy where hoarding pays off best contradicts the idea different builds should encourage experimentation.

The upgrade system feels fresh and innovative.

This leads to the game's most interesting feature: there is no difficulty level. The bar is set entirely by your own ambition, and all the incentives to play boldly lie in the scoreboard. The 'bravery' criterion even awards extra points for taking on multiple enemies at once, but when, towards the end, I gave up the SS hunt to finish the game in time, the carrots disappeared in an instant, and I realised just how much of the charm lay precisely there. Suddenly, I was standing patiently in a doorway, dishing out straight right-handers to every enemy that strolled in, level-after-level, and the game made no attempt to stop me. In other words, Kusan is exactly as good as you choose to make it. For the perfectionist and completionist aiming for the stars, it's a goldmine of depth and scalability, but for those who just want to get through it, it's a considerably shallower game.

Top Left: Standing behind a door and attacking is possible, but it spoils the charm of the game. Top Right: You'll often find yourself facing an overwhelming threat from the enemy. Bottom Left: Kusan offers a variety of gameplay. Bottom Right: Expect to die over and over again.

What about the story? It's the game's weakest aspect. The dialogue is clunky, the humour rarely lands, and well into the game I couldn't confidently explain who Jin was actually fighting for or why. In one scene, he slaughters his way through a laboratory, only to stand a second later contemplating the dead scientists' career choices and all the blood, and the contrast between what he's doing and what he's thinking is jarringly stark. At the same time, the final act deserves praise. There, the plot is resolved, the characters finally find their roles, and the story is tied up with tough choices and uncomfortable fates in the finest Korean storytelling tradition. The comic-book-style cutscenes are consistently stylish, edgy, and spellbinding, even when the dialogue falters, and the soundscape does more than its fair share to set the mood. Loptimist's 808-heavy soundtrack drives every firefight forward and makes replaying the levels a joy, whilst the sound effects - from grenade impacts to the flames in the opening scene - have the audiophile in me giving it two thumbs up.

The game's narrative style is conveyed through comic book covers, which are very well designed.

The bosses deserve a section of their own. Even the very first one, which is a grenade-throwing baboon who, in his second phase, fires laser beams you have to dance around whilst his henchmen replenish your ammunition, sets the tone. Learn the patterns, adapt your build, execute flawlessly, that's the ticket. The final boss had me stuck for three quarters of an hour in a cycle of constant death, until I was forced to rethink my entire set of abilities and finally pulled off the perfect run. I screamed out loud. It's the sort of catharsis only this type of game can deliver, and it's worth every swear word along the way.

Kusan: City of Wolves is a gameplay-focused game in the best sense of the word, built by four people who clearly understand exactly what 'flow' means. The story could have done with the same care as the combat, and the economy runs out of steam towards the end, but that doesn't detract from the excellent gameplay. My playthrough took seven hours, yet the progress bar is only at 75 per cent; half the levels still haven't been properly completed, and the urge to rectify that is already present. This is one of the most addictive games I've had my hands on in a long time, provided you approach it on its own terms.

Hotline Miami may have passed me by but Kusan turned me into a believer.