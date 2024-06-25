Kurt Russell's top five performances

HQ

With a career spanning six decades and nearly 70 films, there are few actors still working who can match Kurt Russell. A living legend whose early years were characterised by a long string of Disney productions and whose breakthrough in adulthood came through collaborations with John Carpenter producing several tough, stoic characters that demonstrated his ability to effortlessly produce a near-perfect blend of gruff cockiness and dazzling charisma. And here are what we consider to be his five best performances.

(5)

Escape from New York (1981)

Here's the film that put Russell on the map and simultaneously enshrined him in the history books as one of the most iconic and lovable scumbags ever captured on film. Snake Plissken, the unapologetic survivor and also Russell's most memorable role by far, has been the inspiration for a long line of subsequent wannabe baddies. It's a character utterly indistinguishable from the actor himself, played to perfection with an exquisite blend of apathetic indifference, devil-may-care attitude and cockiness.

This is an ad:

(4)

Used Cars (1980)

Few seem to remember Robert Zemeckis' dark comedy and it was hardly something that gave Russell's career any further momentum at the time. But Used Cars is an excellent example of Kurt's breadth and in the role of car salesman Rudy, he manages a blissfully accurate portrait of the typical sun-and-spring man. A sycophantic, overbearing type who has put all honour aside in favour of honeyed words and false promises. Razor-sharp and accurate on Russell's part and by far his best comic role throughout his career.

(3)

Miracle (2004)

Based on one of the most unforgettable sporting events in American history, featuring a fractured hockey team facing the Soviet Bears at the height of the Cold War. A seemingly unbeatable collection of titans led by Boris Mikhailov alongside Vladislav Tretiak, Valeri Kharlamov and Viacheslav Fetisov to name but a few. The film adaptation based on the match and all the training, both physical and mental that preceded the clash, gives Russell one of his most memorable, stoic roles as head coach Herb Brooks. A controlled and unwavering performance that showcases Russell's dramatic skills. As powerful as it is unforgettable with a great Kurt.

This is an ad:

(2)

The Thing (1982)

John Carpenter and Kurt Russell were an unstoppable force in the 80s and no film or character demonstrates this better than the horror classic The Thing and R.J. MacReady. One of Russell's finest performances by far, he brings to life with terrifying perfection the emotional turmoil the character endures, not only from the alien parasite but also the isolated environment and the uncertainty of who is or is not under the creature's control. An icy and memorable portrait that lingers long after the credits have rolled, incomparably well acted and almost Kurt's best role.

RUSSELL'S BEST ACTING PERFORMANCE:

(1)

Tombstone (1993)

Complex and tough with an outright delicious charisma and presence, it's Kurt Russell's interpretation of Wyatt Earp in a nutshell. By far the most legendary sheriff of the wild years of the 19th century, this is a performance that demands your attention and is impossible to take your eyes off. Kurt is magnetic as the imposing lawman and exudes a masterfully subtle arrogance. As balanced as it is delicate, Wyatt Earp is by far Russell's most complete and accomplished performance on film.

What are Kurt Russell's five best acting performances in your opinion?