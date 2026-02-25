Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer headline Taylor Sheridan's latest drama The Madison

Taylor Sheridan seems to be one of the key and only reasons why someone would subscribe to Paramount+, as the writer is the individual behind many of the streamer's biggest and best-known original series, be that Yellowstone, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Landman, Lioness, 1923, and 1883. Yep, pretty much all of the shows that routinely debut on the platform...

Soon, Sheridan will be back with yet another new series, a project known as The Madison and which brings together Kurt Russell and Michelle Pfeiffer to star in a drama that combines the hustle and bustle of New York City with the picturesque rural nature of Montana. The synopsis for the show explains:

"A heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Despite being set in Montana, this show doesn't seem to have a connection to the Yellowstone universe, which is growing further next week when Y: Marshals lands on Paramount+ too. What we do know about The Madison is that this opening season is just a taste of what's to come as a second season has already been greenlit.

For a glimpse of what's in store, check out the trailer for the series below, with The Madison debuting on March 14.