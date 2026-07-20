Kuro Games announces its expansion into animation with the series Wuthering Waves: Elysium

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When it was released in 2024, Wuthering Waves quickly became the new sensation among Chinese 'gacha' MMO RPGs, rapidly amassing over 30 million players in its first few months. Now, as it reaches a new legion of players following its inclusion in the Game Pass catalogue, Kuro Games has unveiled its plans to expand the game into a multimedia franchise.

Kuro Games has established a new brand called Kuro Onroad, a division dedicated to animation projects, and has simultaneously announced Wuthering Waves: Elysium, an animated series based on the game. No release date or plot details have been revealed yet, but they have released a short teaser alongside the announcement, offering a brief glimpse of its five main characters. Take a look below.

Are you looking forward to the anime series Wuthering Waves: Elysium?