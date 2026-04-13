Kunos Simulazioni opens the door to modding and private servers in version 0.6 of Assetto Corsa EVO

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Last February, Kunos Simulazioni released version 0.5 of Assetto Corsa EVO, which added new circuits and vehicles to the game, but also divided the fan community by removing Career Mode—the main single-player attraction—as it looked to a future focused more on competitive play and the sandbox experience. It seems the feedback must have reached the boardroom of the Italian simulation studio because they have now released update 0.6 for Assetto Corsa EVO (thanks, Traxion), and this one does indeed appear to be seeking to build new bridges with players.

In addition to the six new vehicles coming to the game and a new circuit (Sebring, which was already teased in the 0.5 trailer back in February), from now on you'll be able to create dedicated, self-managed AC EVO servers via Steam. Until now, server usage had to be outsourced to third parties, with costs ranging from €5 to €15 per month, but this will no longer be the case.

New cars and circuits in Assetto Corsa Evo v.0.6

New cars



Audi R8 LMS GT4 Evo



Ferrari 296 GT3



Ferrari 288 GTO



Ford Mustang GT3



Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV



Porsche 992 GT3 R Rennsport



Circuits



Sebring



Update to the 2026 Nürburgring Nordschleife layout



Last but not least, the process for remapping the Assetto Corsa EVO control scheme—whether using standard controllers or dedicated sim-racing gear—has been greatly simplified, and will now be more similar to what we already see in Assetto Corsa Competizione or Assetto Corsa Rally.