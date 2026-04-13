Kunos Simulazioni opens the door to modding and private servers in version 0.6 of Assetto Corsa EVO
It seems they are trying to win back the support of fans following the questionable decisions of recent months, which largely removed single-player content.
Last February, Kunos Simulazioni released version 0.5 of Assetto Corsa EVO, which added new circuits and vehicles to the game, but also divided the fan community by removing Career Mode—the main single-player attraction—as it looked to a future focused more on competitive play and the sandbox experience. It seems the feedback must have reached the boardroom of the Italian simulation studio because they have now released update 0.6 for Assetto Corsa EVO (thanks, Traxion), and this one does indeed appear to be seeking to build new bridges with players.
In addition to the six new vehicles coming to the game and a new circuit (Sebring, which was already teased in the 0.5 trailer back in February), from now on you'll be able to create dedicated, self-managed AC EVO servers via Steam. Until now, server usage had to be outsourced to third parties, with costs ranging from €5 to €15 per month, but this will no longer be the case.
New cars and circuits in Assetto Corsa Evo v.0.6
New cars
- Audi R8 LMS GT4 Evo
- Ferrari 296 GT3
- Ferrari 288 GTO
- Ford Mustang GT3
- Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- Porsche 992 GT3 R Rennsport
Circuits
- Sebring
- Update to the 2026 Nürburgring Nordschleife layout
Last but not least, the process for remapping the Assetto Corsa EVO control scheme—whether using standard controllers or dedicated sim-racing gear—has been greatly simplified, and will now be more similar to what we already see in Assetto Corsa Competizione or Assetto Corsa Rally.