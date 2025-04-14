Kunos Simulazioni listens to fans and announces major changes to Assetto Corsa EVO

HQ

"We got it wrong, but it's a good thing when developers are willing to listen." So begins Kunos Simulazioni CEO Marco Massarutto's development diary, where he announced that the team has listened to fan feedback on the Assetto Corsa EVO simracing title, available in Early Access, and will be giving a steering wheel twist to its current design.

The title, which even at this stage has become the franchise's best release, was aiming for purely online development, but Massarutto says that won't be the case, giving information on the first of the big changes to come. Open Mode will be a completely offline mode, as will Career Mode, where we'll also be able to progress locally with player progression. Special Events, however, will still be tied to having an online connection.

Technical aspects such as driver AI, performance and technical optimisation, as well as the user interface, are also being improved, obviously given that this is an Early Access game. Mod support is also being accelerated (which he says will be coming "sooner than expected") and that testing for the addition of Multiplayer Mode is on track, with the first version of Multiplayer Mode to be available in the summer.

Finally, he notes the return of Kunos Simulazioni co-founder Stefano Castillo as AC EVO's new Chief Technology Officer. Castillo is regarded as one of the leading developers in the world of simracing and is largely responsible for the success of the previous Assetto Corsa titles. His return is a statement of intent to his players, says the press release.

You can watch the full video statement from Kunos Simulazioni below.