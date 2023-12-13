Kunos adds console cross-play to Assetto Corsa Competizione as of today

HQ

Good news for console simracing drivers. 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni have announced that today they are releasing a free update for Assetto Corsa Competizione that introduces crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series platforms. The press release does not mention whether this update will also pit PS4 and Xbox One racing drivers against each other.

Cross-play is now enabled in all online modes, including normal and fast-paced multiplayer races, on servers with one-hour races with advanced settings enabled, and also in private leagues.

Remember that you can enjoy the simracing title for €39.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and that the team regularly introduces free and paid updates with new vehicles, tracks and customisation options.