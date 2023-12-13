Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Kunos adds console cross-play to Assetto Corsa Competizione as of today

The option is confirmed and available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions.

Good news for console simracing drivers. 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni have announced that today they are releasing a free update for Assetto Corsa Competizione that introduces crossplay between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series platforms. The press release does not mention whether this update will also pit PS4 and Xbox One racing drivers against each other.

Cross-play is now enabled in all online modes, including normal and fast-paced multiplayer races, on servers with one-hour races with advanced settings enabled, and also in private leagues.

Remember that you can enjoy the simracing title for €39.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, and that the team regularly introduces free and paid updates with new vehicles, tracks and customisation options.

Assetto Corsa Competizione

