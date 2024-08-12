Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess crosses half a million players

HQ

As well as producing the latest entries in the Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter series, Capcom also likes to push the boat out a bit every now and again with titles that don't fit its usual mould. This year's game is Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and it's proven to be quite a hit.

Since releasing just under a month ago, the game has brought in half a million players. To celebrate this achievement, players will receive a Mazo Talisman: Jubilee, Dancing Crane, and Okami collaboration Mazo Talisman: Amaterasu.

It seems that despite it not being tied to one of Capcom's big franchises, people are still willing to give the game a go. It helps that it's a very good game, too, as we outlined in our review.