Kunimitsu, Roger Jr. and Bob is joining Tekken 8

As you might know, the Tekken World Tour finals were held in Malmö, Sweden, over the weekend, with 500 players battling it out for a spot in the finals. We were there to check out the event and can report that the atmosphere was great, with plenty of familiar faces from the Tekken community, not least the series' strongman Katsuhiro Haruda, who has been involved since the beginning, but recently stepped down and left not only the series but also Bandai Namco behind.

As is customary at such major events, there were of course announcements to be made, and the Tekken World Tour final was no exception. At the end of the event, a trailer for Season 3 was shown, confirming three new fighters coming to the game: Kunimitsu, Roger Jr. and Bob.

The former and latter have been in high demand, while Roger Jr. comes as a big surprise. We don't know exactly when they will arrive, but Kunimitsu will be added in the spring, Roger Jr. in the summer, and Bob in the fall. Another as-yet-unrevealed fighter is also on the way and will be joining next winter. Those weren't the only announcements in the video though, as Tekken 8 is now going "back to basics."

We don't know any concrete examples of how this will be done, but at least there will be a rebalancing of things, and the fighting will become more conventional again. Judging by comments on social media and YouTube, this is something fans are very happy about.

Season three starts in March, and we will of course be back when we know more.