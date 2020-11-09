Kunimitsu and Vermilion Gates' stage are coming to Tekken 7

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Bandai Namco announced that tomorrow, as part of Season Pass 4 of Tekken 7, two new DLCs will be available in the game, respectively, DLC 16 and DLC 17. In particular, this new content will add a new character and a new stage.

DLC 16 will add Kunimitsu: Kunimitsu's daughter, who made her last Tekken Tag Tournament 2 appearance, this character wears a fox mask and she will continue the tradition in Manji Ninjutsu skills. The other content, however, adds a new Vermilion Gates stage set in traditional Japan.

In addition to these DLCs, a free update will also be available that will improve the game thanks to new balance adjustments, a revamp in the ranking system, and improvements to online matches. You can look at more details over here.

Both DLCs will be available as part of Season Pass 4, but you can also purchase them separately. To find out more, we recommend that you take a look at the trailer at the top of this news. Below, however, you can take a look at some new great screenshots:

Do you still play Tekken 7?