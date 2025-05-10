Kung Fury 2 shows off in this ten-minute-long sizzle reel

HQ

Hope is the last thing to die — and after what feels like an eternity of waiting for Kung Fury 2, the bigger-budget Hollywood remake, a surprise sizzle reel has suddenly surfaced online. Naturally, it's packed to the brim with absurd and glorious 80s references.

How about Michael Fassbender and David Sandberg teaming up in epic fashion, or Arnold Schwarzenegger as the President of the United States? But despite the film being long since completed, its release is still on hold — and in fact, there's no guarantee Kung Fury 2 will ever be made publicly available. The reason? A drawn-out legal dispute between investors and producers, which only stings more after watching this ten-minute reel of over-the-top brilliance.

Check out the clip below and soak it in. All we can do now is hope this sizzle reel makes some waves and helps get the movie released.

