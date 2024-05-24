Kung Fu Panda 4's director lays out big hopes for the franchise's future

HQ

Kung Fu Panda 4 is actually currently the third biggest film of 2024, when looking at box office figures. The film raked in over $536 million during its theatrical run, putting it just behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and around $300 million clear of the still active Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is the fourth largest film of the year.

Needless to say, there's still a big interest in DreamWorks' Kung Fu Panda series, and the director of the latest flick hopes that is translated into bigger efforts in the future. Speaking with ComicBook, Mike Mitchell stated:

"I think no matter what, we keep going bigger. Whether I'm working on it or not, I'm in the theater watching these things."

As for how this could be achieved, Mitchell notes that there's plenty of opportunities to look beyond the story of Po, despite Jack Black's character being described as timeless too.

"If Jack Black is performing as Poe the Dragon Warrior, I just think that character could last forever. He's so charming, he's so action packed. Not to mention this world is so filled with characters. We just took a little break from The Furious Five, which everyone can't wait to see those guys and what they're doing and what they're up to. There's so much story to tell and it never feels to me like it would be something intimate. It's always got big action. It's hard for me to imagine it's just taking place in one room. I mean, we had so many ideas from this film that we just couldn't fit in."

