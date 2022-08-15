Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Spider-Man Remastered on PC
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Kung Fu Panda 4 is on its way

      It'll be coming in 2024.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The Kung Fu Panda brand has managed to continue growing and expanding over the years, with various movies and series coming to both cinemas and streaming services. While most recently this came in the form of the Netflix show Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, in the future, fans of the series can look forward to an entire new mainline movie.

      As Variety has reported, the movie will be called Kung Fu Panda 4 and will be hitting theatres on March 8, 2024. Unfortunately, other than its existence and its release date, no further information about the movie has been revealed, but no doubt it will see Jack Black voicing Po the Panda once again, as he has on many occasions beforehand.

      Kung Fu Panda 4 is on its way


      Loading next content