Kung Fu Panda 4 is on its way

The Kung Fu Panda brand has managed to continue growing and expanding over the years, with various movies and series coming to both cinemas and streaming services. While most recently this came in the form of the Netflix show Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, in the future, fans of the series can look forward to an entire new mainline movie.

As Variety has reported, the movie will be called Kung Fu Panda 4 and will be hitting theatres on March 8, 2024. Unfortunately, other than its existence and its release date, no further information about the movie has been revealed, but no doubt it will see Jack Black voicing Po the Panda once again, as he has on many occasions beforehand.